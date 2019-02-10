Kashmir shuts on Guru’s hanging anniversary

Curbs in downtown Srinagar, Sopore; separatists caged
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 9:
A complete shutdown was observed across Kashmir on Saturday to pay homage to Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was hanged for his alleged role in 2001 parliament attack in Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.
Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley as a mark of protest against the hanging of Guru.
Transport services also remained suspended in view of strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on the 6th anniversary of Guru’s hanging.
The heavy contingent of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed in downtown areas of Srinagar to prevent public processions and protests on Guru’s anniversary.
The force personnel had placed concertina wires and barricades on roads to restrict public movement.
Contingents of CRPF men were also patrolling the Ghanta Ghar area in Lal Chowk. The barricades were placed on all roads around the iconic Clock Tower in city centre and vehicular movement was restricted towards it.
In north Kashmir’s Sopore town, Guru’s home town, police men were deployed in strength in main Chowk as a precautionary measure in view of apprehensions of protests.
Army men had laid barricades near their camp at Jageer village of Sopore to stop people from visiting Guru’s family.
However, despite restrictions people from various walks of life including some separatist leaders visited Guru’s residence to pay tributes and offer condolences.
Special prayers were also organised by the family in remembrance to Guru.
Afzal Guru, who was convicted in 2001 parliament attack case, was secretly hanged and buried inside Tihar Jail in New Delhi February 9, 2013.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, had called for complete strike to mark Afzal Guru’s sixth death anniversary.
Police today detained three JKLF leaders Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Showkat Bakshi and Mohammad Saleem Nanaji.
On Friday, Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest at his Nageen residence.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani is under house detention at his Hyderpora residence.
Police had on Wednesday arrested JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik while he was leading a protest march from his Abi Guzar against the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.
Malik is lodged in police station Kothibagh.
Other separatist leaders, who were put under house detention or preventive custody include Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Mukhtar Waza, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Imtiaz Haider and Hilal Ahmad.
Meanwhile, train service in Valley was suspended for “security reasons” in valley in view of JRL shutdown call.