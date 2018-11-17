Kashmir shuts on first day of Panchayat polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Shutdown is being observed in Srinagar and other districts on the first day of Panchayat polls.
Shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed Saturday morning following Joint Resistance Leadership’s call for shutdown on this day.
Public and private transport is mostly off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Valley.
On Saturday, the first phase of Panchayat polls started with voting in six districts in Kashmir amid tight security.
Two main political parties – National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party – have boycotted Panchayat elections and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections that were conducted earlier. Only 8.3 percent voting in Kashmir was recorded in the ULB polls.
[Representational Pic]