About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir shuts on first day of Panchayat polls

Published at November 17, 2018 10:40 AM 0Comment(s)990views


Kashmir shuts on first day of Panchayat polls

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Shutdown is being observed in Srinagar and other districts on the first day of Panchayat polls.

Shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed Saturday morning following Joint Resistance Leadership’s call for shutdown on this day.  

Public and private transport is mostly off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Valley.

On Saturday, the first phase of Panchayat polls started with voting in six districts in Kashmir amid tight security.

Two main political parties – National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party – have boycotted Panchayat elections and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections that were conducted earlier. Only 8.3 percent voting in Kashmir was recorded in the ULB polls.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top