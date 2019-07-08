Kashmir shuts on Burhan Wani's death anniversary

July 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley on Monday on the third death anniversary of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani.

Shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other districts of valley.

While public transport was off the roads in the city and other parts of the valley, however, private vehicles were plying on roads.

Reports said restrictions have been imposed in parts of Srinagar city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order situation.

Reports of shutdown were also received from Banihal town. On Sunday, authorities suspended the mobile Internet service in south Kashmir districts while speed was reduced in other parts of the valley today to prevent ciculation of any content, having potential to disturb law and order.

Joint Resistance Leadership, an amalgam of separatist leaders, have called shutdown today to commemorate the death of Burhan Wani.

Wani was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on 08 July 2016.

