Kashmir shuts on 2nd consecutive day on JRL call

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir for second consecutice day on Thursday following a Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) call against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on the residences of separatist leaders, arrest, spree and possible tinkering with Article 35A.
All shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley, while roads wore deserted look as public transport was also off the roads.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for a two-day shutdown (on Wednesday and Thursday) to protest strike against the mass arrest spree, raids of NIA on separatist leadership and possible tinkering with Article 35A.
On Tuesday NIA had conducted extensive searches at the residence of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) chief Shabir Shah, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Naseem Geelani, who is son of Hurriyat conference (M) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Ashraf Sehrai and senior separatist leader Masarat Alam.
The searches were conducted in connection with the fund receiving case RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI.
(File photo)