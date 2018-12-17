Kashmir shuts for 3rd day against Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Normal life remains disrupted for third consecutive day on Monday in Kashmir due to shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of seven civilians in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
All shops, business establishments are closed in Srinagar city and other parts of Valley, while public transport is off the roads.
The examinations scheduled at the Kashmir University, central University of Kashmir and IUST on Monday have been postponed.
Authorities also have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC within the territorial jurisdictions of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj and Ram Munshibagh police stations. Partial restrictions are also imposed in area falling under Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of the city.
The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.
The traffic on Pantha Chowk-Sonwar-Dalgate road stretch is also disallowed in view of JRL call for a march to Badami Bagh army base today to mourn the killings.
On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 others injured in forces action during clashes near gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district. Three militants and an Army man were also killed in the gunfight.