Kashmir shuts against youth’s killing

Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 28:
Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Friday by the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of a youth during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Srinagar.
Authorities imposed restrictions in some downtown areas of Srinagar to prevent people from taking to roads and staging protests against the killing of 24-year-old youth, Mohammad Saleem Malik during CASO at Noorbagh locality of downtown city yesterday.
The contingents of police and CRPF were deployed at many locations. The cops placed concertina wires and barricades on roads to restrict movement of public.
An official said restrictions were put in place as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The force personnel also barred people from offering Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.
All gates of the historic Jamia Masjid were locked while forces personnel were also deployed near it and people were not allowed to proceed towards mosque to offer Friday prayers.
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this was for the 15th time that Friday prayers were disallowed at the grand mosque this year.
“Cycle of state killing and repression continues. Muslims barred for 2nd consecutive week and 15th this year from offering Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid. Leadership and activists placed under detention, CASO continues. And State claims establishing democracy at grass root level,” Mirwiaz wrote on Twitter.
Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest at his Nageen residence.
A heavy contingent of police arrived at Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen and placed him under house arrest.
Mirwaiz was scheduled to lead a rally from Jamia Masjid to Noorbagh against the killing of youth.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani also remained under house arrest at his Hyderpora residence.
JKLF chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested by police from his Maisuma residence in the morning and lodged in Kothibagh police station.
Meanwhile, all shops, commercial establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley remained closed while public transport was off the roads. However, private vehicle were seen plying on the roads.
Banihal town also observed the shutdown.
The shutdown was called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik against the killing of civilian and militants yesterday.
The train services between Banihal and Baramulla remained suspended for second consecutive day today.
Authorities had suspended the train services yesterday due to security reasons.