Kashmir shuts against Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir Valley on Sunday against the civilian and militant killings in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
All shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other parts of Valley, while public transport is also off the roads.
However, movement of private cars is seen on roads in some parts of the Valley. Weekly Sunday market also is closed in Srinagar.
Authorities also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of Cr PC in Downtown areas of Srinagar, Pulwama district, north Kashmir’s Sopore town in view of the apprehension of law and order in these areas.
Internet services on mobile phone also remains suspended for second in south Kashmir and Srinagar.
On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 injured in forces action during clashes near gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district. Three local militants and an Army man were killed in the gunfight.
Following the killings, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for three-day strike (till Monday) to protest against the killing of civilians.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).