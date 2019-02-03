Kashmir shuts against PM Modi's visit

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Kashmir Valley is observing a complete shutdown against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
All shops, business establishments and private offices are closed, while public and private transport was off the roads in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the Valley.
Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar has been sealed, while Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for shutdown to protest against “tyranny and oppression” during five years of Modi’s government.
Internet service on mobile phones was also suspended in Kashmir on Modi’s visit to the state.
The PM is scheduled to visit the state today to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects in the state.
Meanwhile, security has been heightened around all the venues Modi is scheduled to attend.
(Representational picture)