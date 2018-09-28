Kashmir shuts against killing of Srinagar youth

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed today in Kashmir against the killing of a youth in Srinagar on Thursday.
All shops, commercial establishments and schools are closed in the Srinagar city while public transport is off the roads. However, private vehicles are seen plying on the roads.
Reports of shutdown have also been received from other district headquarters of the valley.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Kashmir against the fresh killings including the killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik of Noorbagh.
Malik was killed allegedly in forces firing during a Cordon and Search Operation at Noobagh area of the city on Thursday.
