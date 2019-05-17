Kashmir shuts against killing of civilians, militants

May 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A shutdown is being observed in Kashmir following a call from Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killings in the holy month of Ramadhan.

All the shops and other business establishments are closed Srinagar and other parta of the Valley. However, transport services were also affected in parts of thr Valley.

On Thursday five militants, two civilians and two army men were killed in separate gunfights in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.

The JRL has called for a strike against killing of civilians and militants during the holy month of Ramadhan.

