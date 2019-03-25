Kashmir shuts against JKLF ban

March 25, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Sunday due to a shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against the ban on Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport services were also affected in the city due to the strike.

Reports said shutdown was also observed in the other district headquarters of the Valley.

There was a mild deployment of forces in certain parts of Srinagar downtown as a precautionary measure to deal with any law and order problem.

Stone-throwing on forces was reported from Haba Kadal area but there were no other reports of any untoward incident from elsewhere.

JRL had called for a complete shutdown in the Valley to protest against the ban imposed on JKLF by Government of India (GoI) calling it “arbitrary and undemocratic”.

“By imposing bans on organisations and booking leaders in fake cases and lodging them in jails, Delhi can’t change the reality of the Kashmir issue,” JRL had said.

JKLF, a militant outfit turned pro-freedom political group, is the second organisation banned in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

Earlier, GoI banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir, a socio- politico-religious organisation, whose leaders and activists were arrested before it was banned by GoI while its offices and properties of its several members were seized after the ban.

On Friday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned Yasin Malik-led JKLF, declaring it an unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is also one among the three JRL leaders besides Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was arrested before the announcement of ban and was lodged at Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu under the Public Safety Act recently.

Many other top and middle-rung leaders of the organisation were also booked under the PSA while the remaining leaders are likely to face arrest and closure of its offices as the GoI has empowered the State government to prohibit the use of spaces and funds by JLKF.

The State government has been authorised to take action against the organisation under section 7, which prohibits the use of funds by an unlawful association and section 8, which ban the use of locations for holding activities of such an organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Meanwhile, Chairman Hurriyat (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest in view of the strike call.

Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani is already under house arrest since long time now.



