Kashmir shuts against civilian, militant killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 17:
The normal life in Kashmir on Monday was affected by the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of militants and civilians in south Kashmir.
The shops, business establishments, petrol pumps, educational institutions and private offices remained closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of Kashmir. The work in government offices and banks was affected.
The public transport was also off the road. However, some private cars, and auto-rickshaws plied in the city.
The shutdown was also observed in Banihal town of Ramban district.
Authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPc in Nowhatta police station area of downtown Srinagar to maintain law and order and prevent youth from taking to roads and staging protests.
The police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength across sensitive places in Valley to maintain law and order and foil protests.
Authorities also suspended train service between Srinagar to Baramulla and Srinagar to Banihal tracks as a “precautionary measure” for the third consecutive day to avoid any untoward incident in view of shutdown.
The shutdown was called by the JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik against the killing of a civilian and five militants in Chowgam area of Kulgam district.
On Saturday, five local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in a gunfight with forces at Chowgam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district while 22-year-old youth Rouf Ahmad son of Muhamad Salim Ganai from Anantnag town died in forces firing on protestors near the encounter site.