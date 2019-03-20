Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher's custodial killing

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A shutdown is being observed in Kashmir on Wednesday against the custodial killing of Awantipora school teacher on Tuesday.

Shops and other business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley while public transport is off the roads.

Authorities have suspended local Train service between Baramulla and Banihal for security reasons.

On Tuesday a 29-year-old Chemistry post graduate, Rizwan Asad Pandit of Awantipora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was killed in police custody. He worked as a Principal at a local private school.

On Sunday evening Pandit was picked up from his home by police in connection with an investigation of a militancy case.

Following Rizwan's killing, JRL called for a shutdown in the valley.

"People must observe complete and comprehensive protest strike on Wednesday (March 20) against the custodial killing of Rizwan, policies of intimidation and harassment by police, SOG and other Indian agencies, arbitrary arrests, slapping of draconian PSA, summoning political activists to SOG camps and thus creating atmosphere of fear in Jammu Kashmir,” JRL said in a statement.

(File photo)