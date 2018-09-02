Kashmir shrinks for mainstream parties

With the security situation in Kashmir remaining on edge as the daily civilian and militant killings go unabated, the mainstream political space in the Valley is fast shrinking.
This has adversely affected the space occupied by the ground workers and polling agents of mainstream political parties in the area.
Daanish Bin Nabi traveled to various areas south, north and central Kashmir to understand the pulls and pressures faced by political workers in the Valley.
SOCIAL BOYCOTT
Muhammad Naveed (name changed), 42, agreed to speak only on conditions of anonymity. He had joined the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2009.
An ardent follower of the BJP, he has an interesting tale to share about the social boycott that he and his family face.
Sitting on the veranda of his two-storey house, Naveed says: “Our neighbours don’t talk to us. We are outlaws in our own backyard. We can’t face people. We don’t talk to anyone. People look at us with suspicion. We don’t know who is going to kill us and where we would be killed.”
Caught in a precarious situation along with his family, Naveed says: “I don’t believe my own family now. Forget my own brothers, I even fear my wife. She might kill me. The relation between a husband and a wife is something unique but things have come to such a low that I don’t have faith even in her. I don’t know who is going to ask or force her to kill me.”
To save himself and his family from the wrath of the locals, Naveed had to migrate to Srinagar.
“The city is relatively safer,” he says. “I come to south Kashmir to pay a visit to my parents only occasionally as I am afraid of everyone.”
Regarding the house in Srinagar where Naveed has been putting up along with his family, Naveed says: “It is my own rented place. BJP has not provided me with accommodation in the city.”
His school-going child has to face hostility from his classmates as he is taunted due to his father’s affiliation with the BJP.
“One day, he came to me and asked, Papa are you an Indian? I was taken aback. I asked him who told him this. He said, his friends told him that his dad was an Indian”, Naveed says. “Being an Indian is a curse in Kashmir.”
Whether he took these issues up with his party’s high command, Naveed says: “They don’t differentiate between their own party workers and common people. For them every Kashmiris is a traitor. I want to weep loudly. I am fed up of everything here. Neither my family nor my people belong to me.”
On whether he would leave the BJP or continue to help the party in south Kashmir, he says: “I can’t tell you anything right now. The situation is really very tense. The best thing right now is to keep mum.”
THE DILEMMA
Political workers in these areas are still at their wits end about why Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allied with the BJP, as they had sought votes on an anti-BJP plank. The workers also think that the security situation would not have worsened to this extent had PDP not joined hands with BJP.
Aslam Khan (name changed), a PDP worker in his mid-50s, who has been associated with the party since 2003, is a staunch supporter of the PDP founder late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
Explaining how they had managed to win the 2014 assembly polls, he says: “On the instruction of Mufti Sayeed, we went from one village to another, telling people to come out and vote or else BJP will come to power.
“Being the workers on the ground, we promised people that if they cast their vote, they will be able to keep BJP out of the State. But what happened in the end? We were left red-faced among our own people and in our villages,” Khan, a resident of district Shopian, says.
He says that Mufti’s first term a chief minister were the best years Kashmir witnessed in the recent past.
“It was the only reason we were ready to sacrifice everything for him again. However, we are still in a dilemma about why he went for an alliance with them the BJP. We even asked him to contest polls again. Had he done so, we would have won hands down,” Khan says.
THE BETRAYAL
The entry of the rightwing BJP on Kashmir’s political stage turned the political work of the workers upside down.
A political worker of Congress termed the previous PDP-BJP coalition a “mental clash”.
Peerzada Asim, a resident of Sopore township who was associated with PDP before joining Congress, says: “We should not hide it anymore and one should not be ashamed in saying that the PDP-BJP coalition was bad for all political workers in the entire Valley. The coalition was a mental clash between two people. In other words, the coalition partners were two banks of the same river, running parallel to one another. BJP’s entrance in the State has shaken up the entire system in Jammu Kashmir.”
On November 8, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kashmir and announced Rs 80,000 crore package for the State. On its part, PDP ensured that the rally was well attended. What many do not know is how the workers of PDP managed to reach the rally held in Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.
A PDP worker in Kulgam was tasked by the zonal president to gather people for Prime Minister’s rally.
“We started to plan for the rally at our village at least a week back. One day before the scheduled rally, around 50 people registered with us. But on the rally day, only seven came. The remaining 43 didn’t show up due to fear for their lives. We left Kulgam at 5 am and reached Pampore market around 6 am. We stopped in the main Pampore market to get something to eat. On the wintry morning, only one shop had opened by that time. The shopkeeper was a woman and seeing a vehicle full of people, she asked me if we were going to Modi’s rally. Even before I would nod in an affirmative, she picked up a rod and was ready to hit me. I ran for my life and at once left for Srinagar. She did not sell us anything and we stayed hungry the entire day,” he recounts.
On January 7, 2016, Mufti Sayeed breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). Given the resentment against PDP’s betrayal by allying with BJP, his funeral prayer was attended by only a handful of people, at the same venue where only few months earlier he had ensured that Modi’s rally was attended by many more.
THE MIGRANT ASSOCIATION
Jammu Kashmir Political Migrant Front for All Parties All Communities Chairman, Sheikh Mohiuddin Shabnum, a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who lives in a hotel in an upscale area of Srinagar, works for the safety of political workers in Srinagar.
He had migrated to Srinagar after the advent of militancy in the 1990s.
Shabnum says: “We have been residing in these hotels in Srinagar for the last 30 years due to the threat to our lives. For three decades, we have been asking successive governments to provide us residential colonies. Call it anything a Modinagar or a Muftinagar, but we need separate colonies so that we don’t have to live in fear.”
He says his house in Anantnag was in total shambles and that he was not able to visit the place.
Shabnum says his group had accommodated political workers from areas like Baramulla, Doda, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama and Bandipora.
These political workers, from across Kashmir, have been accommodated in around 18 hotels in Srinagar.
About what work he does for the migrant political workers, he says, “I provide registration, Personnel Security Officers and hotel rooms to them in Srinagar.”
Shabnum says he was interrogated by militants in the early 1990s for carrying out mainstream activities in Kashmir.
He says that violence is not an option for the people of Kashmir and that New Delhi should start a dialogue process with the Hurriyat Conference so that the situation improves.
“I met Rajnathji twice in Srinagar and on both occasions, I told him to talk to (Syed Ali) Geelani Sahab, Molvi Sahab (Mirwaiz Umar Farooq) and (Muhammad) Yasin (Malik) Sahab. A solution will come when they (New Delhi) will talk to Hurriyat. We are on the ground and will do everything in our command to normalize the situation only if New Delhi starts a dialogue process.”
TAILPIECE
In 2014, Mufti Sayeed decided to join hands with the BJP aiming to connect the people of Kashmir with the people of Jammu and the rest of India.
During his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister, Mufti said, “We want to connect Kashmiri people with rest of the country. History has given us a chance. We have a majority in Kashmir, BJP has got the majority in Jammu.”
However, three-and-a-half-years down the line, Mufti’s vision came crumbling down in front of his daughter’s eyes. Not only did she lose power, but is also finding it difficult to keep her herd together in the party.
The BJP has rattled PDP in its own backyard – south Kashmir and it comes down to the faith of the people of the region which PDP considered to have its stronghold on.
“Our party was 100 percent popular among the masses in 2014. Our popularity came down drastically in only three-and-a-half years. In 2018, our popularity is only five percent. We had to pay a heavy price for joining hands with BJP. Things are back to 1990s,” says a PDP sympathiser from Pampore.
Given the duress under which the political workers are operating and living in south Kashmir, the region has almost become a graveyard for mainstream political workers.