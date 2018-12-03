Kashmir resolution depends on Indo-Pak friendship: Farooq

‘Sajad Lone’s father crossed over for arms training’
Noor ul HaqBaramulla Dec 02:
Seeking sustained dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said the resolution of Kashmir issue depends on the friendly relationship between India and Pakistan.
“Cordial relationship between India and Pakistan is very important for Jammu Kashmir. The day India and Pakistan become friends, Kashmir issue will get resolved on its own,” Farooq told media persons in north Kashmir's Baramulla town on the sidelines of a condolence meeting of an advocate, Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani.
He said NC was with every friendly process between India and Pakistan.
Urging India and Pakistan to resume dialogue to resolve all pending disputes amicably, the NC President said talks were the only option to steer the State out of the present quagmire.
“India and Pakistan must resume dialogue. My stand is clear that we are a part of India and will remain so in future also but we must share a friendly relationship with Pakistan. And I say it today as well that ‘Azad Kashmir’ is part of Pakistan and this part of Kashmir is ours (India),” he said.
“We have to demolish this wall. People of both parts (Jammu Kashmir) must have freedom to meet and trade. It must feel as if the two parts are not separate but one. Autonomy is our right and we will have it. Delhi can't reject it,” the former chief minister said.
Farooq was accompanied by senior party leader Ali Muhammad Sagar, district president Baramulla Javed Ahmad Dar and other party leaders.
Farooq said the idea of a “grand alliance” was to protect the special status of Jammu Kashmir - Article 35 A and Article 370.
“I must tell the Governor of the State that we aren't power hungry. I left the CM’s post when Government of India posted Jagmohan as Governor. My mission isn’t the post or chair but respect for my own people. PDP, NC, Congress have different manifestos but when it comes to saving the special status of Jammu Kashmir, people of the State are one,” he said. “The reason for having a grand alliance was to protect the special stature of J&K and for that we provided outside support to PDP.”
He also come down heavily on New Delhi for continuing an assault on the special status of the State saying, “See the situation of J&K Bank, and the issue of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.”
On Peoples Conference Chairman, Sajad Lone’s allegations that NC had eroded the special status of Jammu Kashmir, Farooq said he too could level allegations against Lone but he would not saying that Lone’s father had crossed over (the LoC) for arms training when Jagmohan dismissed the NC government in the State.