Kashmir resolution bound to happen: Rajnath

July 21, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

‘No power on earth can stop it’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said the Kashmir issue will be resolved and no power on the earth can stop it.

Singh said Kashmir is in his heart and the government wants it to become not only paradise of India but tourist paradise of the world.

The defence minister earlier paid tributes to the army men killed in the 1999 Kargil War at a memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Dras sector as the nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of 'Operation Vijay'.

He also inaugurated two bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba district.

The bridge over the Ujhriver in Kathua was constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. It is the longest bridge constructed by BRO so far.

In Kathua, he said, "Kashmir kisamasyakahalho key raheyga, duniyaki koi taqatnahi rook shaktihai (Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to happen and no power on earth can stop it)."

"If not through talks, then we know how," Singh said.

Singh maintained that he has made repeated appeals as a home minister asking leaders for talks to resolve the issue.

Singh was the Union Home Minister in the previous government.

"We want speedy development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Terming construction of Ujhbridge a great achievement by BRO, Singh said the roads and bridges are the lifeline of any nation and play a vital role in the socio economic development of far flung regions and population.

He praised BRO personnel for working in the most hostile and the difficult areas, away from their families and rendering commendable services through construction and maintenance of roads and bridges in border areas fulfilling the strategic need of Indian Defence Forces.

Reiterating the Government of India’s commitment to the development of connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir area, he said, “Our Prime Minister is regularly monitoring the progress of these projects and funds are being ensured accordingly.”

1000 mtr long Ujh bridge is the longest bridge constructed by BRO and also has the distinction of using technology of pre cast segmental bridge with 60 mtrs span. It has been constructed at a cost of approxRs. 50 Crore and completed within schedule time. The bridge is located on Parole-Korepunnu-Rajpura road over Ujh river and will provide alternate connectivity along the NH, Defence Minister informed.