Kashmir resident held with 40 kg poppy in Kathua: Police

Published at January 21, 2019 12:23 AM


Jammu, Jan 20:

 Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a person with 40 kg poppy straw in Kathua.
Based on inputs, police team from police station Kathua swung into action, and they established a naka on Jammu-Pathankot highway at Palli Morh.
During checking, police said, they intercepted a truck bearing registration number PB13AL-1764 which was on its way toward Punjab from Kashmir and recovered 40 kilograms poppy straw.
The arrested person has been identified as Mohd Imran son of Fakira of Maler Kotla in Punjab, and he has been booked under FIR Number 23 of 2019 under section 8/15 NDPS Act.

