Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures

Highway reopened for traffic after day-long closure
Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar, Jan 03:
The residents of Srinagar continued to experience respite from intense cold, but the rest of Kashmir reeled under sub-zero temperatures, a meteorological department official said Thursday.
The city recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, an increase of 0.2 degrees from the previous night, the official said.
Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in nearby Kokernag town and 3.2 degrees Celsius in Kupwara in north Kashmir, a decrease of three degrees, the official said.
The night temperature in Pahalgam was minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, plunging nearly seven degrees from the previous night, he said.
The ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, over three degrees down from minus 5.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.
Leh town recorded minus 13.3 degrees Celsius, down from minus 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, the official said.
Kargil was the coldest place in the state with minus 17.6 degrees Celsius, he added.
The Met department has forecast more precipitation in Kashmir over the next two days. Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
Meanwhile, Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the world, was reopened for vehicular traffic Thursday after a day-long closure due to snowfall, police officials said.
The highway has been reopened and stranded vehicles at Udhampur and Jammu have been allowed to move towards Kashmir, they said.
Over 500 vehicles were stranded at various places in Jammu and Udhampur due to closure of the highway Wednesday.
The Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, continued to remain blocked for vehicular traffic for the second day due to snowfall at various places, including Pir Ki Gali.
"Due to snowfall, the Mughal road continues to remain closed. No traffic is being is allowed on the two sides", an official said.