Kashmir reels under intense cold wave, Drass coldest at minus 17.3 degree Celsius

Published at December 23, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir Valley continues to reel under an intense cold wave, while Drass in Ladakh region was coldest place in the State at minus 17.3 degree Celsius.  

The Meteorological department has forecast same weather co0nditions for the next five days.

It is third day of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day long period of harsh winter which will end on January 30 in Kashmir Valley.

Kargil was second coldest place in the state at minus 14.5 degrees Celsius followed by Leh minus 14.3 degree Celsius. 

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while hill station Pahalgam witnessed minus 6.7 and ski resort Gulmarg recorded minus 5.5 degree Celsius.

Jammu recorded 6.7 degree Celsius, Katra 6, Batote 1.5, Bannihal minus 0.9 and Bhaderwah was at 0.1 degree Celsius.

(Representational picture) 

