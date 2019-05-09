Kashmir Red Cross Society observes World Red Cross Day

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Kashmir branch today organised a programme at the Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, Srinagar to observe World Red Cross Day.

Director School Education, Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik who was the chief guest said that the need is to encourage volunteerism among the students and a club of volunteer students should be established in every school across the Kashmir division.

Director Disaster Management, Amir Ali said that the mission of the Red Cross society is to inspire, encourage and initiate humanitarian activities in order to minimize human sufferings. He said Red Cross Society is the largest organization which inculcates voluntarism spirit among the people.

Secretary, Kashmir Red Cross Society on the occasion highlighted the historical importance of the world Red Cross day.

Master trainer IPS Bali on the occasion demonstrated the method of providing First Aid to the victims.

The function was attended by General Secretary, IRCS, and member national managing body, IRCS, teachers, students, volunteers, media persons and others.