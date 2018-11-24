Kashmir records 55.70 pc, Jammu region 83 pc in third phase panchayat polls

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Kashmir recorded 55.70 per cent voting while Jammu region witnessed a turnout of 83 per cent on Saturday in the third phase of the panchayat elections in the state where a retired Army captain was killed in a clash between rival groups at a polling station.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra said the state recorded over 75 per cent of polling as 3.20 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in the third phase of the panchayat elections Saturday.
Honorary captain (retd) Mohd Hafiz, 60, was killed and several others were injured after a heated argument between two groups turned violent at a polling station in Joura panchayat of Block Kahara in Doda district, police said.
Two of the injured were critical and shifted to a local hospital at Kahara, Bhaderwah ASP Rajinder Singh said.
"We will register a case under relevant sections against persons involved in the incident," he said.
The polling began at 8 am in 2,773 polling stations, including 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu division, and ended at 2 pm, officials said.
In Kashmir division, Bandipora district topped the turnout chart with 40.3 per cent polling, followed Badgam 33.1 per cent, Baramulla 20.1 per cent and Kargil 52.5 per cent besides Leh 40.1 per cent.
The officials said 727 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, including 493 in Kashmir division and 234 in Jammu division, for the third phase of the polls.