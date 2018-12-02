Kashmir records 17.3% polling, Jammu 84.6%

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 01:
In the 6th phase of panchayat polls held under tight security measures on Saturday, Kashmir recorded dismal 17.3 per cent polling and Jammu division witnessed 84.6 per cent voter turnout.
According to Chief Electoral Officer J&K, ShaleenKabra, 84.6% polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 17.3% in Kashmir division.
Giving district-wise details, he said Bandipora witnessed 35.3% polling, Baramulla 12.1%, Ganderbal 41.5%, Srinagar 12.5%, Budgam 9%, Kulgam 4.6%, Anantnag 7.3%, Doda 80.4%, Ramban 81.5%, Udhampur 88.5%, Reasi 85.6%, Kathua 84%, Samba 84.7%, Jammu 87.1%, Rajouri 83.6% and Poonch 81.8%.
Kabra said in the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on November 17, , 74.1% polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu division.
In the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls held on November 20, overall 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State with an overwhelming 80.4% polling in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
In Phase-III, the State witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2% which includes 55.7% in Kashmir division and 83.0% in Jammu division.
In Phase-IV, the State witnessed 71.3% voting with 82.4% electors exercising their franchise in Jammu division and 32.3% in Kashmir division.
In Phase-V, overall poll percentage of 71.1% was witnessed across the State with 85.2% polling in Jammu division and 33.7% in Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam was camping in Srinagar to himself monitor the election process in the Valley.
He has, on behalf of Governor Stay Pal Malik, complimented the civil and police administration for ensuring another phase of free, fair and peaceful polls to strengthen the democracy at the grassroots level.