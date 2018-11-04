Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

• Flights at Srinagar airport suspended
• Srinagar-Ladakh highway, Mughal Road, Kupwara-Gurez roads closed
• Traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway suspended for several hours
• 120 persons rescued from Peer Ki Gali
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 03:
The summer capital Srinagar and parts of the valley received the season's first snowfall on Saturday, bringing the normal day temperatures down by 10 degrees Celsius.
Fresh snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of the State on Friday while heavy rains lashed plains followed by snowfall on Saturday.
According to the local Meteorological Department (MeT), the Valley recorded a snowfall of 70 mm during the last 48 hours.
Tourist resort Gulmarg recorded about 30 centimetres of snowfall in the last 48 hours.
“It received 7.5 cm snowfall till yesterday and 20 cm Saturday morning,” Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Mukhtar Ahmad said.
He said the health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, received 15 to 16 cm of snow.
The Kokernag town in south Kashmir recorded 2 cm of snowfall, Sonamarg 1.5 feets and Shopian near Mughal Road recorded 1 feet of snowfall.
The other areas which witnessed snowfall included Ganderbal, Keran, Machil, Karnah, Gurez, Shopian, Sonamarg and Amarnath cave along with surrounding areas.
Leh, in the frontier region of Ladakh, continued to remain the coldest place in the State with1.5 feet snowfall.
Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said the Valley, especially Srinagar witnessed snowfall in November for the first time in many years.
“During last 18 years, Srinagar received snowfall in the month of November for the fourth time,” he said.
Lotus said between 2000 and 2018, Srinagar witnessed snowfall in November in the years 2004, 2008, 2009 and now in 2018.
He said inclement weather was likely to persist for the next 24 hours before significant improvement from Sunday.
“Weather for two to three weeks from November 5 will remain dry,” Lotus said.
He said snowfall in November was not unusual.
“It is good because last year Kashmir received less snowfall," Lotus said.
Due to heavy snowfall, the Srinagar-Ladakh highway, Mughal Road and Kupwara-Gurez roads were closed for traffic.
The highway connecting Ladakh with Kashmir valley, which remains shut during the winter, was closed for traffic following snowfall at high-altitude Zojila, Minamarg and Drass.
Heavy snowfall was seen along both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel on the Jammu-Kashmir highway and in the Pir Panjal range.
The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for several hours due to multiple landslides in Ramban district this morning.
Traffic Police officials said the highway re-opened after remaining closed due to landslides in Digdol and Ramsoo areas.
The landslides were triggered after night-long rains in Ramban district.
However, the officials said the road clearance operation was launched immediately and the highway was made traffic worthy around 9.30 am.
They said only Jammu-bound passenger vehicles were allowed to move on the highway due to traffic restrictions.
Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were also suspended for the day due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway.
Landing and take-off of flights was temporarily suspended at Srinagar airport due to bad weather and snowfall.
Meanwhile, over 120 persons, mostly truckers, were rescued from Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal road.
Some of the rescued people, including an aged woman, were sick and shifted to hospital, but none of them is believed to be serious.
Over three feet of snow had accumulated in the high altitude Peer Ki Gali stretch of the road, connecting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Shopian district.