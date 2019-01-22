About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, rainfall in Jammu

Published at January 22, 2019 11:18 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir Valley and incessant rainfall occurred in Jammu on Tuesday.

The Meteorological department has forecast improvement in weather from Wednesday onwards.

According to a MeT official the western disturbance (WD) active over Jammu and Kashmir has resulted snowfall in the valley and in rains in Jammu division over the past 24 hours.

It was minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, while Pahalgam recorded minus 0.2 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh region,, Kargiloldest at minus 12.2 degree Celsius, Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.8 and Leh recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was at 8.7, Katra 6, Batote minus 2.1, Bannihal minus 0.1 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

 

(File picture)

