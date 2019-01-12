Kashmir receives fresh snowfall

Sgr-Jmu highway closed, reopened for stranded vehicles
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 11:
Many parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall on Friday, with the local meteorological department (MeT) forecasting intermittent light precipitation for the next 24 hours.
The snowfall started Thursday night and continued till Friday morning.
The plains of the Valley received light snowfall while the higher reaches received moderate snowfall.
According to the MeT department, Srinagar recorded 5.6 mm of snowfall till 8:30 am on Friday.
Pahalgam received 11.4 mm of snow, while the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded 3.4 mm of snow.
Meanwhile, Qazigund recorded 1.2 mm of snowfall and Kupwara recorded 1.0 mm.
The fresh snowfall led to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway which was later re-opened for stranded vehicles.
SP Traffic, Rural Kashmir Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that all the stranded vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu highway were allowed to move toward Srinagar on Friday.
He said on January 12, the vehicular movement would be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar only.
"The stranded vehicles have reached Qazigund and from there all the vehicles will reach Srinagar," Shah said.
However, flight operations at the Srinagar airport continued normally, an official at the airport said.
Director MeT. Sonam Lotus said weather would remain overcast to cloudy with possibility of light snow in some areas of Kashmir which is likely to persist till the next 24 hours.
“Overall improvement will be from January 13. As of now, except the isolated places of higher reaches, there is very less chance of heavy snowfall in the plains,” he said.
The Traffic department has established control rooms for commuters to undertake journey on the Srinagar-Jammu highway only after confirming the status of the road from the traffic control unit of Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732), Ramban (9419993745), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091).
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at Srinagar settled at -1 degrees Celsius Thursday night, down from the previous night’s low of -0.3 degree Celsius, the MeT official said.
He said Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of -1.2 degrees Celsius while the nearby Kokernag town registered a low of -2.2 degree Celsius Thursday night.
The mercury in Kupwara town in north Kashmir settled at a low of -0.6 degree Celsius.
Gulmarg ski-resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of -7.5 degrees Celsius Thursday night, a degree up from the previous night, the official said.
He said Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of -3 degrees Celsius Thursday night, up over 8 degrees from the -11.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The official said Leh recorded a low of -9.5 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Drass settled at a low of -15.2 degrees Celsius. Drass was the coldest recorded place in Jammu Kashmir.