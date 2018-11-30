Kashmir Qatar Cricket League begins today in Qatar

Rising Kashmir NewsAl Khor:
The stage is set for the second edition of Kashmir Qatar Cricket League starting on Friday to be played at Al Khor Workers Ground with all teams getting ready and setting their strategies to win the coveted title. Some close encounters are expected as all the teams have gone for changes from the previous season.
Like Last year, four teams will be featuring in the tournament
- Zaffron Cricket Club lead by Azhar Hussain
- Zabrwan Rangers lead by Sami Ullah
- Chinar Strikers lead by Asif Shah
- Muzaffarabad United by Aqib Abbasi
In the opening match Zaffron will be taking on Chinar Strikers who will be led by their new captain Asif Shah who hopes with inclusion of some new players they can have better results as compared from the previous season.
Zaffron will be also playing under a new captain and hope to unsettle the opposition with their brand of cricket.
From last season’s success which saw members of the community coming together and enjoying the game of cricket along with huge gatherings, this time the organizing committee have tried to raise the bar and hope this season will be something to cherish for life with lot of activities for the community lined up.
Kalim Ullah, a member of the organizing committee said, “We are highly grateful towards Rising Kashmir for again partnering with the Kashmir Qatar Cricket League organizers as our media partners and hope we live up to the expectations raised from the last season.”