Kashmir produces over 5000 metric tonnes of plum annually

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Aug 29:
Kashmir region is producing over 5000 metric tonnes of plum fruit every year with an area of over 1300 lakh hectares under the fruit cultivation in the Valley, according to state’s agriculture department.
Tasaduk Mueen, nursery registration officer in Agriculture Department said that in Kashmir division both Japanese and European plums are grown on a commercial scale.
“The area under cultivation of plum has reached up to 1373 lakh hectares with the annual production of 5872 metric tonnes,” Mueen told Rising Kashmir.
He said Plum requires 1000 –1200 hours, below 70 degree Celsius, during winter to break rest period. “Plums can be grown in climatically variable areas. Cold, wet and very windy weather during bloom endangers the crop. A little slope to provide both water and air drainage is better than a levelled land or frost pocket areas,” Mueen said.
The agriculture official said plums grow well on various types of soils, however, for good growth and longer life, well-drained and medium to deep loam soils are desirable.
Plums propagated on peach rootstock grow better on sandy loam soil, whereas plants propagated on plum or apricot rootstock can be grown on heavy soil, he said.
Kashmir produces variety of plums that are Sharp’s Early, Mariposa, Formosa, Wickson (Amba-Aer), Satsuma (Choggander), Burbank (Silver Aer), Santa Rosa (Misri Surkh), Blue Imperatrice (Bod Khazir Aer), Prune-D-Agen (Khazir Aer number 2), Grand Duke (Wangan Aer).
Plums are propagated by budding. Usually, T-budding (shield budding) is practised in the month of July or August, when the bark slips easily.
Mueen said wild plum seeds are usually used as rootstocks.
“Plum Seeds require 100-120 days of after ripening at 4.5-100C. Nuts should be sown in well-prepared beds or stratified in the month of February. Apricot seedlings are also used as rootstock for plum.”
He advises plum sapling planting in spring to avoid any danger of winter injury.
The agriculture officer recommends planting plum saplings at the distance of 6mx6m in a hexagonal system of layout.
“Most European plums either benefit or require cross-pollination from another European variety. European or prune-type plums, such as Stanley and Damson, are self-fruitful,” Mueen said.
He said the Japanese plums, such as Satsuma, Mariposa, Burbank, Redheart, Shiro, Methley, and Frontier require pollination from other Japanese or an American, Japanese hybrid.
“Japanese plum varieties such as Santa Rosa and Beauty are partially self-fruitful and may bear heavier crop when planted among other cultivars,” the official said.
The main sources of nutrients are organic manure and fertilizers. The application of organic manures should be applied as per the age of the fruit trees.
Manure can be applied at any time but February and March is the most favourable time,” he further said.
“Plum trees should be irrigated 2 to 3 times if possible during dry spells of summer for obtaining optimum yield good quality and size. Orchard should be provided will proper drainage.”
Mueen said that plum trees vary from Apple and Pear trees in growth habit because many varieties belong to different groups.
“Pruning of bearing plum trees is done largely increase the size of fruit, reduce the cost of thinning and prevent breaking of branches by too heavy crop and, promote new growth,” he said.
Sabreenashraf57@gmail.com