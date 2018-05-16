Kashmir Press Club to be thrown open on June 21

Shuja ul haq to hold responsibility of President, elections in August
Srinagar, May 15:
The managing committee of the Kashmir Press Club met on Saturday, the 12th of May 2018 and discussed various issues regarding the upcoming Kashmir Press Club. The committee deliberated over process of inauguration of the club and other pending issues. The members were of the view that the club should be thrown open for its members on June 21.
The managing committee has also urged the executing agencies to expedite the process of renovation so that the deadline is met. The committee also accepted the resignation of interim President, Salim Pandit and also put on record his contribution in formation of the KPC. The committee also unanimously also decided to keep the post of the 'President' of the Kashmir Press Club in abeyance till the elections for the Press Club are held and in the meanwhile Vice President, Shuja ul Haq will discharge the duties of the President.
The committee also discussed the process of holding of elections for the club and it was decided that the elections for the Kashmir Press Club will be held within 90 days. The exact dates for the election will be announced immediately after the inauguration.
The meeting was attended by Ehsan Fazili, Meraj-ud-din, Habib Naqash, Asif Qureshi, Shuja ul Haq, Haroon Rashid, Shamim Meraj, Shahnawaz Khan and Moazzum Mohammad.