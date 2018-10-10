Kashmir Press Club office bearers call on Principal Secy Finance

Apprise him about operational issues, infrastructure requirements
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
A delegation of the office bearers of Kashmir Press Club (KPC) Tuesday called on Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, at his office chambers here to apprise him about the issues in operationalizing of the Press Club at Polo View here.
Director Information, Tariq Zargar, Director Budget, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, and other officials of the Finance and Information department also attended the meeting.
The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) delegation led by its president Shuja-ul-Haq informed the Finance Secretary that a restaurant has been made operational at the Club.
The delegation apprised the Principal Secretary Finance about their plans to set up a fitness centre, press conference room and other facilities that will generate revenue and in turn will help in funding expansion and renovation works of the Press Club.
The delegation that also comprised of KPC vice-president Asif Qureshi and Secretary Mehraj-ud-Din urged the Finance Secretary to facilitate the State Government’s help in carrying out repair works and furnishing the Press Club that was handed over to the media-persons by the State Government last year.
The Finance Secretary assured the delegation that the State Government will go out of way to help the working journalists in nurturing a culture of good journalism practices in Jammu and Kashmir and establishment of a full-fledged Press Club in Srinagar.
“Set up a committee with one member from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations that will make a formal proposal for repair and other works that are to be carried out at the KPC. We will examine the proposal and ensure that the requisite works are taken up at the earliest so that KPC emerges as a landmark social space for journalists,” he said.
Pertinently, the building HB-9 Polo View, designated as Press Club, suffered extensive damages during September 2014 floods and needs comprehensive repairs to make it functional as Press Club.
Earlier, Director Information, Tariq Zargar, accompanied by Joint Director Information (Kashmir), Mohammad Ashraf Hakak visited the Kashmir Press Club to personally take stock of the ongoing works there.