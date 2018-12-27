Kashmir poultry sector depends on imports, needs push  

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Dec 26:
Despite having a huge market in Kashmir, the poultry sub-sector is yet to flourish as the Valley depends more on imports.
Poultry Association President, Mehraj-ud-din Shah told Rising Kashmir that poultry is yet another sub-sector in which the State was lagging behind.
He said that the poultry market in the state is huge and there are lots of poultry farms which cater the local demand but the farming is dependent on imports.
“There are hardly any parent farms in the commercial broiler sector as the Day Old Chicks (DOCs), feed and medicines are imported,” president said.
Shah said that this finally results in costly product compared with the rest of country.
“The poultry sub sector is characterized by low profits, high losses and a market totally dominated by the middlemen leaving little or nothing for the farmer,” he said.
The president said that the intermediary system is a group of oligarchs ruling the industry and rigging the price mechanism and exploiting the farmer.
“The difference in prices paid to the farmer and the prices paid by the consumer is significant making the activity less viable,” he said.
Shah added that there are no DOCs and table egg farms in the State as the demand is serviced through imports and somehow no efforts have been made to produce them locally.
“We want there should be no imports in the marketable birds and DOCs as soon as possible,” he further added.
Shah said that they urge the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for the promotion of poultry in the State as it will go a long way in strengthening the State’s economy, besides reducing the dependence on imports.
However, Assistant Manager Care of Joint Direct Poultry Hari Parbat, Altaf Gilani said that the foremost thing was that people are lack of awareness of poultry in Kashmir.
“There have been couple of failures of enterprises not because people take it that this may not be so lucrative and successful,” Gilani said.
He said that people of the valley think it may not be a viable entity which also one of the reason for its failure.
“As of now we import around 6 crores (DOCs) per year. We can easily establish around 50 parent farms each having capacity of 10,000 parent stock and a hatchery,” he said.
Gilani said that each hatchery should be having a production capacity of 60 DOCs per annum to bridge the gap.
He emphasized on the role of media to deliver the information about the poultry sector in right perspective.
“The birds of parent stock which we are supposed to rare over here, they are the birds native to Europe and America. Our agro-climatic conditions and geo- climatic condition are very much similar to their conditions.”
He said that they were losing one thousand crores in a year because of lack of awareness. Gilani said there was a need for greater employment generation in this sector.
“The department has framed a poultry policy in 2018 and if it gets a nod from the government it will definitely change the scenario of the poultry sector of the valley,” he added.
Gilani added that they have suggested for Poultry Development Board and Poultry Development Institution should be two entities in the policy.
“If the permission is given by the state administration council then the entire problem in the sector will overcome and we will be self-sufficient and can generate a lot of employment which is a major problem in the Kashmir Valley,” he said.
Gilani said, “If we establish hatchery, for associating that hatchery we must need a current stock as well so that we will be in position to produce DOCs,” he said.
Gilani further added that if this happens then Kashmir will not dependent on imports from outside and that will be the real sufficiency for the sector.