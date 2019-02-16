Kashmir Police in constant touch with Dehradun police for safety of Kashmir students: Spokesman

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken the reports of harassment of Kashmiri students with their counterparts in Dehradun, a spokesman said on Saturday
In a statement police said “This refers to the circulation of news regarding the harassment of Kashmir based students in Dehradun. In this regard it is informed that the authorities from Jammu and Kashmir Police have spoken to the concerned authorities in Dehradun Police.”
He said the authorities in Dehradun Police have assured that they are in touch with the representative of Kashmir-based boys and that all necessary arrangements for the safety and security of students in Dehradun have been put in place.
“Officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police are in constant touch with the authorities in Dehradun police,” Police spokesman said.
Earlier, reports said a group of Kashmiris studying in Dehradun were being forced to leave their rented rooms.