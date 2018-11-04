Kashmir plunges into darkness due to power breakdown

Most of 33KV lines damaged by heavy snowfall: PDD CE
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 03:
The Kashmir plunged into darkness after moderate to heavy snowfall lashed plains and upper reaches of the Valley on Saturday.
Immediately after the snowfall, which began in the morning, the Power Development Department (PDD) disconnected electricity supply to most parts of Srinagar and other parts of Valley.
The entire Valley plunged into the darkness as the electricity in most parts including the metered areas was not restored by the evening.
A resident of Pantha Chowk, Javed Ahmad said power breakdown is failure of the Governor administration.
“The administration failed to prepare for the situation despite Metrological department issuing weather advisory. The administration should have take adequate measures and put the men and machinery into active mode to deal with the situation,” he said.
Javed said only few inches of snowfall has plunged the Valley into darkness.
Meanwhile, Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi, Saturday said heavy snowfall in the Valley has resulted in trees with thick foliage coming down heavily on electrical lines damaging most of the 33KV lines.
He said intermittent rainfall and now heavy snowfall led to frequent faults in the electrical system affecting supply in most parts of the uptown and civil line areas of Srinagar.
Qazi said two main trunk lines including Centaur and TRC coming from Cheshmashahi have come down after huge trees fell on them, adding that Karan Nagar and BB Shah lines are also under trees at various places but that restoration process is well underway. He said a full-fledged restoration work has been underway but continuous snowfall has made it very difficult to maintain the lines resulting in decreased power supply to just 80 MWs as against the normal 1150 MWs supplied this morning.
The Chief Engineer said the department is doing all that is possible to restore all lines as soon as possible having pressed into service all its men and machinery.