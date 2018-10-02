Kashmir Photojournalists Association calls on Dir Info

Srinagar, October 01:
A delegation of Kashmir Photojournalists Association called on Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar at Media Complex here today and informed him about various issues faced by them while carrying out their professional duties.
The Photojournalists Association led by its President, Mukhtar Ahmad informed Director Information that they are facing tremendous hardships while performing their professional duties and need support from the Government by way of some welfare measures.
The delegation requested Director Information to put a stop on the presence of non-accredited photojournalists in covering of VIP functions.
Director Information gave a patient hearing and assured them that the concrete steps will be taken, keeping in view the betterment of the photojournalist fraternity.