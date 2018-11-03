Kashmir passing through worst phase of repression: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 02:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said Kashmir was passing through the worst phase of “repression” as “bloodshed and oppression” have touched new heights in the Valley.
Addressing the Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid after three week-long house detention, Mirwaiz said, “Kashmir’s every inch is witnessing ‘open aggression’ as entire Valley has been turned into a ‘ slaughter house’ for the only reason that its people want right of “right to self- determination”.
“Kashmiri youth are being selectively killed, houses blown up with explosives, its inmates including women thrashed and the separatist leadership and youth booked under draconian PSA. It signifies the gravity of the prevailing situation in Kashmir,” he said.
Mirwaiz said lakhs of force personnel present in Kashmir have unleashed a “reign of terror”. “Due to this repression, people are feeling highly insecure and residents of many south Kashmir areas have already migrated to other places due to fear created by presence of forces".
He said the genuine political, social and religious rights are being muzzled through "military might". “Besides, the Kashmir’s grand mosque, Jama Masjid is deliberately targeted to silence the voice of people.”
“Since general polls are nearing in India, the rightwing parties including RSS and BJP are leaving no stone unturned in fulfilling their agenda by resorting to ultimate repression and killings as part of their vote bank politics,” Mirwaiz alleged.
He urged people of Jammu and Kashmir to forge unity against this “repression”, the same way they did when an open assault was launched on Article 35 A, forcing the Supreme Court of India to adjourn the hearing on the issue.
He said mass unity at this juncture is highly inevitable to protect and safeguard the priceless sacrifices rendered by people of Kashmir.
While paying tributes to people who lost their lives in last weeks, Mirwaiz said, “Every single citizen of Kashmir and the separatist leadership is indebted to our youth and duty bound to protect the sacrifices being offered by the people on a daily basis.”
Meanwhile, a peaceful protest sit-in was held outside Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers. The protest rally was attended by Hurriyat and Awami Action Committee members and activists.