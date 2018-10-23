Kashmir, parts of Chenab Valley mourn Kulgam killings

Govt imposes restrictions, separatists caged, train service suspended
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 22:
Life in Kashmir and parts of Chenab Valley was paralysed Monday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) over the killings of civilians in a blast near encounter site in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The authorities imposed tough restrictions in parts of Kulgam town to prevent youth from taking to roads and staging protests against the killing of civilians.
An official said restrictions under section 144 were imposed in main town Kulgam as a precautionary measure.
The heavy contingents of police and CRPF were deployed on streets while barricades and concertina were also placed on roads to restrict movement of public in the town. The mobile internet service in the town was also suspended.
People largely stayed indoors in view of restriction in the town, said a local resident.
According to reports, people took to streets at several village—Khudwani, Qaimoh, Hawoora, Poniwaha, Laroo and DH pora—and staged protests against the killing of seven civilians in a blast at gunfight site at Laroo village.
People also offered funeral prayers in absentia for slain civilians at several villages of Kulgam.
The contingents of police and paramilitary personnel were also deployed at various sensitive locations in downtown in Srinagar and other parts of Valley to maintain law and order and foil protests
The clashes broke out between youth and forces at Soura.
The youth threw stones on forces, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells. The clashes continued for some time.
Meanwhile, shops, business establishments, schools, colleges and private offices remained closed in Valley. The shutdown was also observed in Muslim-dominated area of Doda, Baderwah, Kishtwar and Banihal in Chenab Valley.
Even three wheelers did not plyon roads.
Top separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik were placed under house arrest while others were detained.
Authorities also suspended train services between Baramulla and Banihal for security reasons.
The shutdown was called by JLR against killing of seven civilians in Kulgam yesterday.
Seven civilians were killed when an explosive device went off at an un-sanitised gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam. Earlier, three militants were killed in the gunfight.
