Kashmir paradise for adventure lovers: Dir Tourism

YHAI welcomes 40 participants of National Mountain Biking Expedition 2018 in Srinagar
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 11:
Describing Kashmir as a paradise for adventure lovers, Director of Tourism, Tassaduq Jeelani, has urged the tourists to undo the wrong perception created by vested interests and become brand ambassadors of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
“There are 200 major tourist destinations in Kashmir Valley. We have a lot of potential in tourism with our lush green meadows and pristine rivers. Tourists visiting the state must share their experience with others and become ambassadors of the state to undo the wrong perception about the situation here,” Jeelani said.
The Tourism Director was speaking at a function last evening organised by Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) at Royal Springs Golf Course here. At the function, the All India President of YHAI, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, welcomed a group of 40 adventure bikers from different parts of the country who participated in National Mountain Biking Expedition 2018.
The bikers, including a woman participant, started the journey from New Delhi on September 2 and travelled through Himachal Pradesh, Leh, Nobra, Pangyong and Kargil to finally arrive at Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar where an impressive gathering of adventure lovers and YHAI members welcomed them.
The participants expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Tourism Department and YHAI for organizing the rally. They were also deeply impressed by the warm hospitality extended to them by people of J&K during their journey in Ladakh and Kashmir Valley.
The function was organized by YHAI J&K unit in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism, J&K Royal Springs Golf Course, Tourism Development Corporation and Director Floriculture. It was also attended by Padma Shri awardee and guest of honor Dr S P Verma who is also the President of YHAI’s JK chapter, Ex-MLA Nasir Aslam Wani, President YHAI Srinagar, Dr Rafeeq Masoodi, MD J&K Golf Authority Ghalib Mohi-ud-Din, Chairman YHAI Srinagar ShauketAshai, and a large number of local adventure lovers.