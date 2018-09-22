Kashmir open hockey tournament held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
2nd Kashmir Open Hockey Tournament was played on Thursday between Jagjit Club (Uplina) and Bikram Club (Baramulla) at Polo Ground, Srinagar.
The tournament was sponsored by Greeenend Corps and co-sponsored by Jio and Rajinder enterprises. The tournament was organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy in collaboration with state sports council. Sixteen teams across the valley participated in the tournament which commenced September 4, 2018. Commandant IRP 6th Battalion SS Kotwal, CO 21BN, CRPF Anand Singj, Chief Sports Officer Abdul Qayoom, Divisional Sports Officer Nuzat Ara, and others graced the occasion.
Meanwhile in the finals Jagit Club (Uplina) beat Bikram Club (Baramulla) with scor board of 6-2. Hardeep Singh of Jagjit Cluub was declared man of the match who scored 3 goals in the match. Man of the tournament was given to Gurdeep Singh of Jagjit Club Uplina.