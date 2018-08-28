Kashmir on edge as fresh plea seeks Article 35-A abrogation

Valley witnesses spontaneous shutdown, clashes
Over 2 dozen injured, 7 of them hit by pellets above chest
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 27:
Over two dozen protesters were injured in clashes with the government forces, triggering a spontaneous shutdown in parts of Kashmir after rumours spread in the Valley that the Supreme Court has abrogated Article 35-A during today’s hearing.
Early morning, clashes erupted at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir and parts of Srinagar after the rumours about the abrogation of Article 35-A abrogation spread across the Valley.
A slew of petitions clubbed together that challenge the constitutional validity of the article are being heard by the Supreme Court on August 31.
However, a fresh plea seeking abrogation of the article was listed for hearing in the apex court today and the news report about it created confusion among a section of the people in Kashmir.
The fresh petition, filed by BJP leader and lawyer, Ashwini Upadhyay, was adjourned after the petitioner moved an adjournment plea before the Supreme Court.
In Anantnag, at least five people were injured in clashes between youth and government forces.
The injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.
According to a medico at the District Hospital Anantnag, of the five injured, four had pellet wounds in the head and abdomen while the fifth was hit by a tear smoke shell in the abdomen.
Hundreds of students hit streets in the main town Anantnag amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Youth pelted stones at the government forces deployed in the area, causing spontaneous shutdown and triggering intense clashes in the area.
Later, clashes spread to adjacent areas like Cheeni Chowk, Reshi Bazar, Achabal Adda and Old Kadipora.
The government forces fired tear smoke shells and resorted to aerial firing to disperse the stone-throwing youth.
Meanwhile, locals said paramilitary CRPF personnel vandalized and damaged several parked cars at Qazi Mohalla including the car of Rising Kashmir photographer, Sheikh Mashooq.
Besides, the windowpanes of the Jamia Masjid at Reshi Bazar were also damaged by the government forces, locals said.
In Kulgam clashes broke out when government forces intercepted a protest rally which was taken out by the students of Government Degree College, Kulgam following protests in Anantnag.
During the clashes, as per a health official, four people sustained minor injuries in the government forces action while over a dozen youth were also picked up by Police during protests.
However, Police claimed that only four youth were detained for disturbing law and order.
In Shopian, scores of youth hit the streets and clashed with the government forces amid anti-Indian and pro-freedom slogans.
According to locals, as the protesting youth were heading towards the Central Masjid in Shopian market, they hurled stones and bricks at Police vehicles.
In retaliation, the government forces resorted to teargas shelling and fired pellets at protestors.
“A number of youth were injured in the action of government forces,” the residents said.
The injured were shifted to District Hospital Shopian for treatment.
A health official told Rising Kashmir that the hospital received 22 injured youth.
“Out of them, six injured were referred to Srinagar for treatment. Of those six injured, three have pellet injuries in the eyes and three in different body parts,” the official said.
In Pulwama district, few youth hit the streets and started pelting stones at the government forces near Police Station Pulwama.
Locals said the government forces swung into action and fired dozens of teargas canisters and PAVA shells to disperse the youth.
As protestors resisted, the government forces sealed the roads leading to the main market by creating barricades at important entry points and restricting the movement of vehicles into the town through the main market.
Later, clashes spread to Murran Chowk near the district hospital and Dalipora Chowk and continued till afternoon.
Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Saraf Kadal, Amira Kadal, Karan Nagar, Maisuma and commercial hub of Lal Chowk and downtown areas of Srinagar.
Reports said protests and clashes were also reported from Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Sopore in north Kashmir after the rumours.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Home Guards, Security and Law and Order, Munir Ahmad Khan said the “rumour mongers” would be dealt strictly.
“A ‘rumour’ is being spread by miscreants that the hearing of Article 35-A case in the Supreme Court is today. This is not a fact. We will investigate all these ‘rumour mongering cases’ and deal with the culprits strictly,” Khan tweeted.
He said the cases were registered by Police at the respective places wherever “rumours” disturbed the law and order.
“FIRs have been registered wherever the law and order was disturbed. The ‘rumour mongers’ will be identified and brought to book,” he said.
However, the ADGP Law and Order said only eight to nine people were injured during Monday’s clashes.
A Police spokesman termed the news reports regarding the scrapping of Article 35-A by some sections of media as “baseless”.
“People are requested to maintain calm and not to pay heed to rumours. The main hearing is on August 31,” a Police spokesman said.
Meanwhile, amid chaos, complete to partial shutdown was observed in Srinagar and southern Kashmir parts.
Shops and business establishments were closed while transport services were also hit.
However, private cars were seen plying on roads in the city and other peripheries of the Valley.
The stone pelting prompted the authorities to suspend the class work in several colleges in Kashmir including Amar Singh College, Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina, S P College, Women’s College M A Road and Islamia College of Science and Technology in Srinagar and Degree College Sopore.
However, the situation remained normal in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, and north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla towns.
People in Jammu Kashmir are seeking to dismiss the petitions challenging the Article 35-A that bars non-state residents from buying or owning immovable property, own citizenship, or avail scholarship schemes and government jobs in the State.
The separatists have already called for a shutdown on August 30 and 31 when the hearing is scheduled.
On August 5 and 6, Kashmir and Chenab valley observed an exemplary shutdown against the “tinkering” with Article 35-A.
