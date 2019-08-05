About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | PTI

Kashmir on edge after security beef up

Kashmir remained on edge on Sunday as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).
After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.
The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has asked around 100 cricketers, including India Team all-rounder Irfan Pathan, to leave Kashmir in view of the prevailing situation. Various educational institutions also directed their students to vacate hostels.
Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived here last week, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said.
Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.
Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.
In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials on Sunday and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.
The meeting came amidst fresh skirmishes between security forces of India and Pakistan along the border with the Army foiling an attack by BAT on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders.
The Indian Army has asked its Pakistani counterparts to approach them by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.
The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.
A civilian woman was killed in cross-LoC shelling in Gurez sector of Kashmir last week, while ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported from several other areas of Kashmir close to the LoC.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik has dismissed speculations that the Centre might be planning to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.
Political parties in J-K had expressed apprehensions about such action after the Centre deployed additional troops and curtailed the Amarnath Yatra.
The National Conference (NC) held a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) where they expressed concern over the "uncertain and uptight" situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesman said the party would fight any infringement upon the special constitutional position of the state. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called an all-party meeting at her residence on Sunday evening to discuss the situation.
Malik has urged political delegations led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba to tell their supporters to maintain calm and not to believe "exaggerated rumours" being circulated in the Valley.

 

Latest News

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Aug 04 | Agencies
Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Aug 04 | Agencies
Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Aug 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Aug 04 | Junaid Kathju
Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Aug 04 | Riyaz Bhat
Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Aug 04 | Agencies
Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

Aug 04 | PTI/AFP
Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Aug 04 | RK Web News
20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

Aug 04 | Agencies
India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir is about

Kashmir is about 'cherished set' of memories, Author Madhuri Vijay

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

Aug 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | PTI

Kashmir on edge after security beef up

              

Kashmir remained on edge on Sunday as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).
After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.
The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has asked around 100 cricketers, including India Team all-rounder Irfan Pathan, to leave Kashmir in view of the prevailing situation. Various educational institutions also directed their students to vacate hostels.
Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived here last week, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said.
Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.
Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.
In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials on Sunday and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.
The meeting came amidst fresh skirmishes between security forces of India and Pakistan along the border with the Army foiling an attack by BAT on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders.
The Indian Army has asked its Pakistani counterparts to approach them by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.
The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.
A civilian woman was killed in cross-LoC shelling in Gurez sector of Kashmir last week, while ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported from several other areas of Kashmir close to the LoC.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik has dismissed speculations that the Centre might be planning to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.
Political parties in J-K had expressed apprehensions about such action after the Centre deployed additional troops and curtailed the Amarnath Yatra.
The National Conference (NC) held a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) where they expressed concern over the "uncertain and uptight" situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesman said the party would fight any infringement upon the special constitutional position of the state. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called an all-party meeting at her residence on Sunday evening to discuss the situation.
Malik has urged political delegations led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba to tell their supporters to maintain calm and not to believe "exaggerated rumours" being circulated in the Valley.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;