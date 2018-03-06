Kashmir on boil after six killings

Restrictions, shutdown paralyse life in Valley; JKLF chairman detained
Educational institutions closed till Wednesday; All exams postponed
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Mar 05:
The tension prevailed in Kashmir after six people including four civilians and two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed by army in Shopian last evening.
The normal life in Valley was paralysed by the shutdown called by separatists against the killings and restrictions imposed by authorities to foil restrictions and maintain law and order.
A police spokesman said body of LeT militant AshiqHussainBhat of RakhKapran was recovered from Saidpora in Shopian today.
He said body of a civilian Gowhar Ahmed Lone of ChitragamShopian was also found near the incident site at PahnooShopian.
A militant Amir Ahmed Malik and three civilians were killed in army firing after militant firing on their mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) at Pohnoo village in Shopian last evening, defence spokesman said.
He said the three civilians were travelling aongwith militant in the vehicle and were found dead after the shootout.
Police said the investigation of the case has been taken up and bodies were handed over to the legal heirs.
According to police, Malik and Bhat belonged to LeT. The former was active since July 2017 and later was missing from 13.11.2017.
The three civilians killed last night were identified as Suhail Ahmad Wagay (22) son Khalid Ahmad Wagay of Pinjora, Shahid Khan (19) son of Bashir Khan of Malikgund and ShahnawazWagay (22) son of Ali Mohammad of Moolu, Trenz.
In view of apprehension of protests and shutdown called by separatists against the civilian killings, authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian today to foil protests.
A police official said restrictions were imposed in downtown and uptown Srinagar and Shopian and other sensitive areas of south Kashmir.
The cops had placed coils of concertina wires and barricades on the roads to restrict movement of people.
Meanwhile, shops and business establishments remained in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley remained closed while public transport was off the roads. However, private cars were playing on the deserted roads
In view of tension, authorities suspended train services from Banihal to Baramulla.
Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Shopian and Pulwama districts while mobile internet speed was reduced in rest of Valley.
Meanwhile amid shutdown, JKLF activists led by its chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik took out a protest march against the civilian killings in Shopian.
Malik along with his supporters tried to march from his Maisuma residence towards LalChowk.
However, policemen intercepted them and detained Malik and his associates near Budshah Bridge.
The authorities had also closed all schools and colleges across Kashmir in wake of shutdown called by the JRL.
The schools upto middle school were scheduled to reopen on Monday after nearly three months winter vacation.
Minister for Education Syed AltafBukhari told Rising Kashmir that schools and colleges in Kashmir would remain closed till Wednesday.
He said the primary and middle schools would reopen on Thursday.
Kashmir University postponed the exams, which were scheduled to be held today.
A spokesman of the University said class work in University would remain suspended on March 6 while all examinations scheduled on March 6 March 7 have been postponed in wake of civilian killings.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education of Kashmir (JKBOSE) has also postponed all the examinations scheduled for March 6 and 7.
The exams of Islamic University of Science and Technology scheduled for March 6 have also been postponed.
J&K Public Service Commission has notified for the information of all the concerned candidates that the examination for papers in Zoology-II, Physics-II, Commerce & Accountancy-II and Management-II and Anthropology-II and Sociology-II of J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016 scheduled to be held on 06.3.2018 (Tuesday) and 07.03.2018 (Wednesday) respectively have been postponed.
The revised schedule for the aforesaid papers shall be notified separately.
