Kashmir offers assistance, free accommodation to stranded tourists

Sets up helpline numbers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In view of the cancellation of flights at Srinagar airport and other exigencies, Travel and Hospitality Sector has set up helpline numbers and offers free accommodation to the tourists stranded in Kashmir.
Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) have set up helpline numbers for the tourists for any kind of assistance.
The travellers can contact President TASK Mir Anwar on 9419009827, President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug on 9419059236, Secretary General TASK Athar Yamin on 9419006526, and Secretary General TAAK Farooq Kuthoo on 7006755169.
Largest hotel association, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) have appealed tourists who are at presently stranded in Srinagar due to the prevailing situation and also due to closure of airports and highway to contact them.
It said they will facilitate their accommodation and food till the situation is normal. Tourists can contact KHARA Jt. Secretary General Mehboob Mir on 9419002829, 7006565210.
Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) has also come out to help the stranded tourists.
KHAROF has offered free accommodation, food and even cash to the tourists who are in need.
Tourists can contact Secretary General KHAROF Maqsood Ahmad Misri on 9419022933 and President Abdul Wahid Malik on 9419428822.