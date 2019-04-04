About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir off Road reveals 3rd edition of off-road challenge

Kashmir Off Road in association with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and powered by Acute Fruit Energizer are all set to present, SKYVIEW FROZEN RUSH 3- The only snow off-road challenge in the country.The one-day event which is voiced by FM Tadka is slated for 7th April, 2019 and shall be flagged off by Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, DC Budgam.
Speaking on the occasion, Ali Sajid (founder of Kashmir Off Road) said- “With our upcoming event, Skyview Frozen Rush 3, we shall bekick starting the third year of our calendar events. Skyview Frozen Rush is a unique snow event for motor-sport enthausists of the region and one of a kind in the country.”
This time around, thesnow off-road challenge will follow a diverse format. The participating drivers shall be competing on a grueling off-road snow track, testing both ability and skill of the competitors.
“We are glad to be extending our support to Skyview Frozen Rush 3. Such an event is aimed at boosting mountain tourism andoff-road adventure in J&K. We wish all the best to the participants.” added Syed Mujtaba Ali Jafary, Head – Sales and Marketing Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean.
Skyview Frozen Rush 3 is groomed by Ustraa, supported by 95.0 FM Tadka, media partner Rising Kashmir, SKICC, HN Wanchoo Trust, Creative Kashmir, Café Liberty, JK Headlines and CP Advertisers.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Kashmir Off Road for this third edition of Skyview Frozen Rush. The adrenal rush and the will to do something different is what ACUTE Fruit Energizer stands for.”- saidMr. Taimoor Tongu, Marketing Manager Acute Fruit Energizer.
“Being the voice of a unique event as this, gives us an opportunity to present the valley of Kashmir and its people in a positive light,” said Muzaffar Shah, State Head, FM Tadka
For more information about the event kindly visit the following link https://www.facebook.com/events/614103219016274/

Latest News

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over 'deteriorating' situation in JK

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
School association slams govt over

School association slams govt over 'unregulated traffic, broken roads'

Apr 03 | Agencies
SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders

CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders' security 'withdr ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

Apr 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Apr 03 | Agencies
Tampering with J&K

Tampering with J&K's accession to Union will end its ties with India: ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

Apr 03 | RK Web News
Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Three youth detained from Shopian village

Three youth detained from Shopian village

Apr 03 | Javid Sofi
Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley

Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley's 'separatist psyche' remark

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Kangan shuts on youth

Kangan shuts on youth's death anniversary

Apr 03 | Umar Raina
Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Apr 03 | Yawar Hussain
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir off Road reveals 3rd edition of off-road challenge

              

Kashmir Off Road in association with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and powered by Acute Fruit Energizer are all set to present, SKYVIEW FROZEN RUSH 3- The only snow off-road challenge in the country.The one-day event which is voiced by FM Tadka is slated for 7th April, 2019 and shall be flagged off by Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, DC Budgam.
Speaking on the occasion, Ali Sajid (founder of Kashmir Off Road) said- “With our upcoming event, Skyview Frozen Rush 3, we shall bekick starting the third year of our calendar events. Skyview Frozen Rush is a unique snow event for motor-sport enthausists of the region and one of a kind in the country.”
This time around, thesnow off-road challenge will follow a diverse format. The participating drivers shall be competing on a grueling off-road snow track, testing both ability and skill of the competitors.
“We are glad to be extending our support to Skyview Frozen Rush 3. Such an event is aimed at boosting mountain tourism andoff-road adventure in J&K. We wish all the best to the participants.” added Syed Mujtaba Ali Jafary, Head – Sales and Marketing Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean.
Skyview Frozen Rush 3 is groomed by Ustraa, supported by 95.0 FM Tadka, media partner Rising Kashmir, SKICC, HN Wanchoo Trust, Creative Kashmir, Café Liberty, JK Headlines and CP Advertisers.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Kashmir Off Road for this third edition of Skyview Frozen Rush. The adrenal rush and the will to do something different is what ACUTE Fruit Energizer stands for.”- saidMr. Taimoor Tongu, Marketing Manager Acute Fruit Energizer.
“Being the voice of a unique event as this, gives us an opportunity to present the valley of Kashmir and its people in a positive light,” said Muzaffar Shah, State Head, FM Tadka
For more information about the event kindly visit the following link https://www.facebook.com/events/614103219016274/

News From Rising Kashmir

;