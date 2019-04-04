Kashmir off Road reveals 3rd edition of off-road challenge

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Off Road in association with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and powered by Acute Fruit Energizer are all set to present, SKYVIEW FROZEN RUSH 3- The only snow off-road challenge in the country.The one-day event which is voiced by FM Tadka is slated for 7th April, 2019 and shall be flagged off by Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, DC Budgam.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Sajid (founder of Kashmir Off Road) said- “With our upcoming event, Skyview Frozen Rush 3, we shall bekick starting the third year of our calendar events. Skyview Frozen Rush is a unique snow event for motor-sport enthausists of the region and one of a kind in the country.”

This time around, thesnow off-road challenge will follow a diverse format. The participating drivers shall be competing on a grueling off-road snow track, testing both ability and skill of the competitors.

“We are glad to be extending our support to Skyview Frozen Rush 3. Such an event is aimed at boosting mountain tourism andoff-road adventure in J&K. We wish all the best to the participants.” added Syed Mujtaba Ali Jafary, Head – Sales and Marketing Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean.

Skyview Frozen Rush 3 is groomed by Ustraa, supported by 95.0 FM Tadka, media partner Rising Kashmir, SKICC, HN Wanchoo Trust, Creative Kashmir, Café Liberty, JK Headlines and CP Advertisers.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Kashmir Off Road for this third edition of Skyview Frozen Rush. The adrenal rush and the will to do something different is what ACUTE Fruit Energizer stands for.”- saidMr. Taimoor Tongu, Marketing Manager Acute Fruit Energizer.

“Being the voice of a unique event as this, gives us an opportunity to present the valley of Kashmir and its people in a positive light,” said Muzaffar Shah, State Head, FM Tadka

For more information about the event kindly visit the following link https://www.facebook.com/events/614103219016274/