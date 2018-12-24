Kashmir Off Road competition held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Off Road in collaboration with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and Acute Fruit Energizer Sunday organised Skyview Mudzilla 2.
The one day event commenced at 10 am and culminated at 5 pm at Nowgam.
The participants of the race compete against time on a specially formulated mud and slush obstacle race track.
Latif Karnai won the race, Tanveer Shah finished first runner up and Asrar Ahmad Wani was second runner up. Dr Sharmeen was adjudged as best female driver.
Ali Sajid founder of Kashmir Off Road said they are delighted to announce the second edition of the mud race event.
“Keeping in mind the skilled, discreet and trained driving, which is a prerequisite for this kind of extreme off-road race, the participation is strictly and exclusively for Kashmir Off Road club members. We aim to give all our motor-sporting enthusiasts a sampling of yet another form of off-road fun on specially created mud and slush obstacle track.”
Javid Bakshi also completed the full race