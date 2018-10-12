Kashmir observes shutdown to mourn Manan Wani's killing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed today in Kashmir against the killing of Manan Bashir Wani, a PhD scholar-turned-militant who along with his associate were killed in a gunfight in Handwara on Thursday.
All shops, business establishments and private offices are closed in Srinagar while public transport is off the roads.
Reports said shutdown is being also observed in other district headquarters of Valley.
In Lolab area of Kupwara, strict restrictions have been imposed to prevent any protests against the killing of Wani.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for shutdown to pay homage to Wani, who hails from Tekipora Lolab and his aide Ashiq Hussain Zargar of Tulwari Langate.
Wani and Zargar were killed in an gunfight with government forces at Shartgund village of Handwara on Thursday.
Authorities have suspended class work in all the schools and colleges of Srinagar and Bandipora and other areas “as a precautionary measure” to maintain law and order.
University of Kashmir has also ordered suspension of class work at all its campuses today.
Before joining militant ranks in January this year Wani was a PhD scholar in Geology Department at Aligarh Muslim University.
(Representational picture)