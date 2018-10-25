About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir observes shutdown over militant killings in Nowgam

Published at October 25, 2018 11:37 AM 0Comment(s)1191views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Normal life was Thursday disrupted due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest the killing of militants in a gunfight at Nowgam area of Srinagar.

All shops, business establishments and private offices are closed while public and private transport is off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Valley.

OnWednesday an IAS aspirant-turned-militant was among two militabts killed in a gunfight at Nowgam.

After the gunfight, JRL called for shutdown in Kashmir.

Local Train services between Baramulla and Banihal has been also suspended.

Reports said heavy contungents of forces have been deployed in the old city areas and other sensitive places in the valley to prevent protests.

 

(Representational picture)

