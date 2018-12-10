Kashmir observes shutdown on JRL call against HR violations

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir valley is observing a shutdown on Monday Monday against the human rights violations.
The strike is called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to highlight the human rights violations in the valley.
All shops, business establishments and private offices are closed in Srinagar and parts of the valley, while public transport is off the roads.
However, movement of private vehicles is seen in uptown areas of Srinagar city.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has urged people to observe December 10 as “black day”
JRL, the statement said, earlier appealed to the international human rights agencies to take note of “grave” human rights violations taking place in Kashmir and ask India to stop the violations.
December 10 is observed as International Human Rights Day.