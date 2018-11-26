About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir observes shutdown against killings

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A shutdown is being observed across Kashmir on Monday against the civilian and militant killings in Kashmir.

Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed at various locations in south Kashmir and Srinagar parts in anticipation of protests and clashes.

Restrictions have also been imposed in down town areas of Srinagar and parts of south Kashmir.

Shops and business establishments are closed while transport is mostly off the roads.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown to “strongly protest and denounce the killing of 17 Kashmiri’s by Indian forces brutal action in last 3 days.”

The strike was called following the killing of six militants of Lashkar and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in a gun battle at Batagund village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday. A Territorial Army man from Kulgam district, was also killed in the gunfight.

A 15-year-old civilian, Nouman Ashraf resident of Kulgam, was also killed while over 60 persons were injured during clashes with government forces near the gunfight site.

 

