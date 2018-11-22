About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir observes shutdown against killing of TeH leader Mir Hafizullah

Published at November 22, 2018 07:02 AM 0Comment(s)843views


Kashmir observes shutdown against killing of TeH leader Mir Hafizullah

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir is observing shutdown on Thursday against the killing of a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah by unknown gunmen.

Shops, business establishments and private offices are closed, while public transport is also off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

Mir was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. His wife was also injured. Police blamed militants for the killing, however, no group claimed responsibility of the killing. 

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik blamed “Indian agencies” for targeting pro-freedom leaders.

JRL has called for a shutdown today and protests after congregational prayers Friday against the killing of Mir.

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top