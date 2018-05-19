Kashmir observes shutdown

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir is witnessing a complete shutdown against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
All the shops, business establishments and schools remain shut across the Valley.
Meanwhile, heavy deployment of government forces has been put in length and breadth of Srinagar city to thaw the Lal Chowk Rally called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).
Rising Kashmir's Bandipora correspondent informed Rising Kashmir Newsroom that the district is witnessing a complete shutdown while traffic is also off the raods.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have asked people to gather at Lal Chowk Challo against the visit of Prime Minister’s visit to the state.
Rising Kashmir’s Pulwama/Shopian correspondent Javid Sofi informed that a complete shutdown is also being observed in both the districts.
He said that authorities have also ordered the closure of class work in all schools in Shopian district today.
He said heavy deployment of government forces has been made in both the districts to thaw protests.
Internet has also been snapped across the Valley to stop the spread of rumours.
Rising Kashmir’s Anantnag correspondent informed that a strict shutdown is being observed in the district while traffic is also off the road.
He said that barbed wires have been laid on key entry and exit points in main town Anantnag. At Dak Bungalow Khanabal, a large posse of police and paramilitary have laid a nakka.
Government forces are also frisking and questioning commuters near the Boys Degree College Anantnag.
He said that at Ashajipora Bridge and Sarmal the government forces have laid concertina wires and are manning the streets to foil the Lal Chowk Challo call.
On call of JRL, a complete shutdown is also being observed in parts of north Kashmir.
Rising Kashmir’s Baramulla correspondent Noor Ul Haq informed that all schools, colleges and business establishments are closed while as public transport is off the roads in Sopore, Baramulla, Pattan and Rafiabad areas of the district.
He said that additional deployment of police and CRPF has been put into force at many places in Sopore and Palhallan to quell any protests in the area.
From last few days, security has been heightened across the Valley especially in the areas through which PM Modi’s movement is expected.
The venue where Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate ring road projects in Srinagar has been virtually turned into the fortress with civilian traffic movement halted through the roads leading to the venue