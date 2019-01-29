Kashmir Nephrologist gets lifetime achievement award

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 28:
A renowned Nephrologist of Kashmir, Dr Ghulam Hassan Malik was conferred with lifetime achievement award by Tamil Nadu Kidney Foundation (TANKER) at 29th “TANKER Annual Charity and awards” held in Chennai on Friday (Last).
The award is presented each year to one Nephrologist who has a significant contribution in the field. The award consists of a gold medal and a cash prize of Rs one lakh.
Thanking the jury, Dr Mailk has pledged that he will utilize the case award exclusively for poor patients undergoing hemodialysis in the valley.
Dr Malik, a senior consultant nephrologist is former Head Department of Nephrology Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura and has a significant contribution to his credit in the field nephrology.